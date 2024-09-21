5 best Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends spotted at Milan Fashion Week: Corporate chic, monochromatic black and more

If you’re wondering which city can claim the title of the chicest in the world, most people would say Milan. Sure, New York has its own vibe and London is packed with trendy brands, but Milan really sets the tone for fashion everywhere. This season in the Italian fashion capital, powerhouse brands like Fendi, Tom Ford, Versace, and Prada unveiled their latest collections alongside the much-loved British label Susan Fang. From street style to runway looks, we’ve spotted a range of trends at Milan Fashion Week that are making waves. Here are our top five trends that absolutely deserve a spot in your wardrobe.(Also read: BTS Jin to Nicola Coughlan: Best dressed stars at Gucci's Milan Fashion week show ) This season in Milan, geek chic meets sultriness with trends like monochromatic black, rich wine shades, and abstract designs

Corporate aesthetics

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely encountered the geek chic and office siren aesthetics at some point. Originally popularised by Italian brands like Miu Miu and Gucci, these trends are getting a Milanese twist this season by combining them in fresh ways. Preppy pleated skirts are styled with menswear ties and Maison Margiela Tabi flats, while grey suits take on a sultrier vibe with low-cut blouses and Bayonetta-inspired eyewear. Each street-style look showcases how effortlessly chic being an office geek can be with a touch of Milanese influence.

Wine is the new hottest shade

Milan may not be world-renowned for its wine, but that didn’t stop fashion lovers from embracing rich wine shades this season. While you might think this trend was inspired by Italy’s love for wine, it’s actually made a bold transition from the runway to street style. We spotted the color everywhere during the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, from sleek blazers to sultry blouses and shiny patent-leather slingbacks.

Art of abstraction

The abstraction trend at Milan Fashion Week made a bold statement this season, showcasing a fascinating blend of artistic expression and innovative design. Playful designers experimented with shapes, colours and textures, pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion. From oversized silhouettes to unexpected fabric combinations, the runway was filled with pieces that blurred the lines between art and clothing.

Jorts (Jeans+shorts)

Jorts have always been a divisive fashion item, sharing the spotlight with mullets, skinny jeans, and Adidas Sambas. Originating from denim’s rebellious rise in the 20th century, these boyish cut-offs have fluctuated between ironic high fashion and casual BBQ dad looks. Now, it seems they're back on trend for SS25, as seen at Milan Fashion Week. Jorts strutted down the Italian runways, much to the excitement of denim enthusiasts everywhere.

Monochromatic black

Monochromatic black dominated street style fashion during Milan Fashion Week(Instagram)

When it comes to grabbing the paparazzi's attention at fashion week, bold colours and eye-catching prints usually do the trick. However, this season in Milan, monochromatic black has surprisingly taken center stage. This contrasts with the vibrant pastels dominating the Spring 2025 runways. The trend, which started in New York and carried over to London, is now making waves in Italian collections from No. 21 to Prada.