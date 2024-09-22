Mouni Roy's Italy trip: Best, Insta-worthy spots for your next aesthetic vacation

Mouni Roy evoked show-stopping energy in Italy with her chic style. On a trip to Italy to attend the Milan Fashion Week, she took out time to soak up Italy’s quaint atmosphere. Exploring the surroundings that are teeming with a soothing, Mediterranean vibe, she relished the Italian delicacies as well. Donning a chic white, polo dress, with a leather jacket atop for an edgy look, she shared her aesthetic pictures on Instagram. Mouni Roy's Milan trip is full of pristine aesthetics and joy.(Instagram)

So if you’re planning to visit Italy next, here are some top aesthetic places in Italy you need to visit.

Venice

The floating city is for the romantics. The slow boat rides, also known as ‘Gandola rides’ in the network of canals, with the rows of beautiful houses on either side, create an idyllic, dreamy moment. Venice’s architecture has the quintessential European style. The famed Venetian Gothic architecture has an air of vintage allure.

Positano

Positano, a coastal gem nestled along the Amalfi Coast, is a unique "vertical" town, with colourful buildings cascading down the hillside. This picturesque destination has ethereal cobblestone alleys and narrow roads. The breathtaking views of the turquoise waters from its cliffside almost feel surreal. Positano feels like a page straight out of a coastal fairytale storybook, with its whimsical charm, bright sunshine and vibrant colours.

Alberobello

This Italian town is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The houses have a unique style that will leave you stunned. The houses are called Trulli and feature whitewashed walls, with fascinating cone-shaped roofs. All the houses in this town follow this architectural style. The uniformity of the trulli houses throughout Alberobello creates a truly remarkable and visually striking townscape.

Siena

For rustic, medieval European charm, Siena possesses a grounded grandeur. It’s a culturally rich city with art, museums, and restaurants serving gastronomic delights. Siena is perfect for capturing the old European urban aesthetic. With the rolling hills of Tuscany in the backdrop, the city evokes a certain warmth with the red-brick buildings, stone archways, and narrow winding roads. Siena also has vineyards infusing the urban setting with pastoral tranquillity.

Florence

Also known as ‘The Cradle of Renaissance,’ exploring Florence is a deep dive into the Italian culture. The artistic heritage is evident in its countless sculptures, art museums, and frescoes in every corner of the city. Emanating a timeless grace, Florence evokes a compelling balance in art, culture, and beauty.

