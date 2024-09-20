Azerbaijan's Baku is the dream European destination on a budget, needs no Schengen Visa; flight costs just 20K

Wanderlust and bucket list items often get a reality check from our bank balance. The expensive bills and long flights often deter the best of travel enthusiasts. But don’t let this make you abandon travelling. Baku has strong European aesthetics. (Pexels)

Azerbaijan is an affordable hidden gem that requires no Schengen visa. It has the best of the worlds of Eastern Europe and West Asia, as it is tucked right between them, bordering the Caspian Sea and the Caucasian mountains.

Social media also helped bring this underrated Eurasian country to the spotlight. With airlines providing direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai and connecting flights from other cities, embracing the European dream destination feels closer than ever. The capital city, Baku has a unique blend of old-world, ancient charm, along with modern architectural marvels and stunning skylines. Here are some must-visit places if you visit Baku.

Icherisheher

Maiden tower in the old city.(Pexels)

This is the old city of Baku and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The fortress, palace, hammams, ancient mosques, and ancient structures are well preserved. Old-narrow winding path through the old city makes the Icherisheher exploration an adventure on foot. While the new city of Baku is ultra-modern, the real confluence of East European and West Asian influence is prominent here. The outskirts of the old city have tall skyscrapers with old sandstone buildings in narrow alleys inside.

With bakeries serving hot local confectionaries and artisans selling embroidered carpets, Icherisheher lets you experience the local culture. The old city has several landmarks like the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, the residence of northeastern Azerbaijan’s ruling family, and Maiden Tower, a tall stone tower. This city also has Mohammed Mosque, an impressive 11th-century mosque, and breathtaking stone archways at Bazaar Square.

Bilgah Beach

Located by the Caspian Sea, Bilgah Beach is perfect for unwinding and relaxing. The beach has beautiful views of crystal-blue waters and golden sand. The beach offers options for water sports as well.

Baku eye

The ferris wheel provides amazing views of the sea and the city.(Pexels)

It is a giant Ferris wheel, like the London Eye. The panoramic views are beautiful from the top. Located at the national flag square, from Baku's eye the Caspian Sea and the skyline can be viewed and enjoyed.

Gobustan National Park

It’s located 64 Km away from Baku and has a rocky and rugged terrain. The sprawling land of rocky hills has mud volcanos, bubbling and spewing mud. This World Heritage Site has cave art that dates back to Paleolithic times. The rock formations have ancient carvings on them, revealing the historic origin of this place.

Flame Towers

The buildings are shaped like flame.(Pexels)

These three skyscrapers are uniquely shaped and are a testament to Baku’s futuristic architectural design. Resembling the shape of a flame, the buildings are covered with LED and they light up at night.

