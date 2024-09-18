Man’s Masai Mara stay goes viral on X: How to use credit card points for luxurious travel experience

A man who went viral on X after posting about his stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Masai Mara, one of Kenya’s most expensive resorts, has offered an explanation for the amount that he actually spent on his holiday. "Credit card reward points have long been a hidden gem for savvy travelers," says Shehnaaz Treasurywala, a travel content creator. "They can be used to offset costs on luxury experiences and travel, whether it's a stay at an expensive resort or a business class flight.

Anirban Chowdhury had shared details and pictures of his stay at JW Marriott Masai Mara in a post on X earlier this week. Social media users, however, were curious about the tariff of the hotel and enquired about it, following which Chowdhury shared that he actually used Marriott Bonvoy points to bring down the cost. It turns out, even you don't need a bottomless wallet to enjoy a luxury getaway—credit card points can turn a splurge into a steal deal.

"Credit card reward points have long been a hidden gem for savvy travelers," says Shehnaaz Treasurywala, a travel content creator. "They can be used to offset costs on luxury experiences and travel, whether it's a stay at an expensive resort or a business class flight. Here’s how you can also make the most of your credit card points for travel experiences



Upgrade your flight experience

Ashish S, travel expert suggests upgrading flights using credit card points. “Instead of using points for a complete flight, consider using them to upgrade your existing ticket to a premium cabin.” adds Ashish. This could mean enjoying a lie-flat seat, gourmet meals, and priority access to lounges. For example, American Express Platinum Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve offer generous point transfer bonuses to airline partners, making it easier to upgrade your flights.

Explore off-peak destinations

Points can be a great way to travel to less popular destinations during off-peak seasons. These destinations often offer lower point redemption rates and fewer crowds, allowing you to enjoy a more authentic experience. Citi Premier® Card offers a wide range of travel partners, including hotels and airlines, making it easy to find off-peak deals.

Book unique experiences

Many credit card programs offer partnerships with companies that offer unique experiences. This could include cooking classes, wine tastings, or even hot air balloon rides. For eg. If you're traveling to Tuscany, you could use your points to book a private cooking class with a local chef and learn to prepare traditional Italian dishes. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers access to a variety of unique experiences through its partnership with Expedia.

Indulge in fine dining

“Use your credit card points to enjoy high-end dining experiences," adds Shehnaaz Treasurywala. Some credit card rewards programs allow you to redeem points for gift cards to top-tier restaurants or for dining experiences arranged through their concierge services. The Citi Prestige Card offers a dining benefit that includes complimentary 4th night free on hotel bookings.

Participate in loyalty programs

Many credit card programs offer partnerships with loyalty programs for airlines, hotels, and other companies. Shehnaaz Treasurywala, says, “By participating in these programs, you can earn additional points or benefits that can enhance your travel experiences.” Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card offers a variety of benefits for Delta SkyMiles members, including priority boarding, free checked bags, and companion passes.



Rent luxury vehicles

If you're planning a road trip or need a car for a special occasion, some credit card rewards programs allow you to use points for luxury car rentals. Brands like BMW, Mercedes, or Porsche often have partnerships with reward programs, providing a premium driving experience.