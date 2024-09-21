Inspired by Ankita Lokhande's gorgeous Georgia trip? Check out these top must-visit places

Ankita Lokhande shared pictures of her trip to Georgia with her beau Vicky Jain. She posed before the colossal, sculpted bronze pillars, the Chronicles of Georgia, reveling in the serene vibe with her husband. The actor captioned her photos, “Casually conquering the world!!🌍” Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain visited the capital city of Georgia, Tbilisi, and shared pictures of their trip.(Instagram)

If you’re looking for an affordable European gateway, take inspiration from Ankita’s trip and prepare to ‘conquer the world’ with the experience of a lifetime in this gorgeous destination.

Georgia is nestled between Turkiye and Russia, it exudes the European countryside charm with narrow winding paths, bright skies, meadows, and quaint buildings. The Caucasus mountain range passes through Georgia, creating beautiful landscapes of snow-capped mountains, valleys, and meandering rivers. Here are some must-visit places in the capital city, Tbilisi, you need to keep room for your Georgia itinerary.

Narikala Fortress

The panoramic view from this fortress captures the entire city.(Pexels)

This imposing Persian citadel, dating back to the 4th century, is one of the oldest landmarks of Tbilisi. It provides breathtaking panoramic views of Tbilisi. Take a scenic cable car ride to the top of the fortress and marvel at the city's skyline, capturing its beauty from a unique perspective.

Chreli Abano

The sulfur baths are a part of the Georgian culture. (Pexels)

A traditional Georgian sulfur bath dating back to the 17th century, Chreli Abano offers a truly rejuvenating experience. These ancient structures, renowned for their therapeutic properties, are an integral part of Georgian heritage.

Chronicle of Georgia

The tall structure chronicles the city's past.(Pexels)

Also known as the ‘Stonehenge of Tbilisi,’ these massive pillars have intricate sculptures depicting significant events and figures from Georgian history. Explore this ancient structure and learn more about the country's past.

Dry Bridge Flea Market

For a unique cultural souvenir, head to the Dry Bridge Flea Market. This bustling market offers a treasure trove of vintage items, local handicrafts, and even historic Soviet-era memorabilia. Discover one-of-a-kind souvenirs. This market gets you up close to the local culture of Georgia.

Kazbegi

Embark on a full-day guided tour from Tbilisi to Kazbegi and experience the breathtaking beauty of the Caucasus Mountains. Immerse yourself in the natural splendor of rolling mountains, lush meadows, and serene valleys. Escape the hustle and bustle of city life and find tranquility in this peaceful retreat. It's a paradise for ‘mountain people.’