Inspired by Neha and Aisha Sharma's dreamy Thailand holiday? Here are the top spots you can't miss

Actress Neha Sharma is currently soaking up the sun in Thailand with her sister Aisha, and the two are giving us serious vacation envy. Neha, who's quite active on social media, has been sharing regular updates from their "island dream" getaway on her Instagram. From taking refreshing swims in the pool to riding bikes around town and enjoying scrumptious meals, Neha's posts offer a glimpse into their fun-filled holiday. The Sharma sisters are not only having a blast but also turning heads with their chic swimwear and stylish beach outfits. Their travel diaries are nothing short of swoon-worthy, making you want to pack your bags and set off on your own tropical adventure. (Also read: In awe of Disha Patani's kimono pics from her Kyoto holiday? Top serene places in Kyoto ) The Sharma sisters are enjoying a picturesque vacation in Thailand, sharing moments from their getaway on social media. (Instagram)

Thailand is a popular tourist destination with a wide range of attractions. It also caters to the tourist needs of all types of travellers. From people looking for majestic monasteries to exploring Buddhism to those looking for offbeat attractions like floating markets. If the Sharma sisters' dreamy vacation has inspired you to plan your own trip to this island paradise, here are some top five places you won't want to miss!

Phi Phi Islands, Krabi Province

A popular tourist destination in Thailand, the Phi Phi Islands are renowned for their vibrant marine life, beautiful limestone cliffs and crystal clear blue waters. Maya Bay, made famous by the film Beach, is a must-see, but the whole archipelago offers stunning views and great snorkelling and diving.

Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai is a historical, cultural and scenic city. Tucked away in the mountains, it offers a mix of beautiful jungle, bustling marketplaces and historic temples such as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Waterfalls, elephant sanctuaries and traditional hill tribe settlements are all within easy reach.

Phang Nga Bay, Phuket

Phang Nga Bay is famous for its striking limestone karsts rising vertically from emerald waters. The area is ideal for boating, kayaking and discovering undiscovered lagoons and caves. James Bond Island is one of its most famous landmarks, featured in the film The Man with the Golden Gun.

Ayutthaya, Central Thailand

Once the capital of the Kingdom of Siam, Ayutthaya is a beautiful historic city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is teeming with historic palaces, statues and temples, all surrounded by lush flora and rivers. One of the highlights is Wat Mahathat, home to the famous Buddha head entwined in tree roots.

Pai, Mae Hong Son Province

Pai is a small town known for its scenic surroundings, relaxed atmosphere and natural beauty. Hot springs, beautiful vistas such as Pai Canyon and waterfalls such as Mo Paeng can all be found nearby. It's a wonderful place to explore the verdant countryside and soak up the rustic charm of northern Thailand.