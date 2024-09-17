In awe of Disha Patani's kimono pics from her Kyoto holiday? Top serene places in Kyoto

Disha Patani draped a traditional Kimono on her trip to Kyoto in Japan. She posted pictures on Instagram with her fans, posing with the Kyoto skyline, the peaceful city tucked between low hills in the backdrop. She had a magical moment in Kyoto as she captioned the photos, “It’s truly magical how everything falls into place and we end up exactly where we’re supposed to be 💗” Disha Patani completed her vacation in Kyoto with Kimono, an ethnic Japanese outfit.(Instagram/@dishapatani)

Kyoto is in stark comparison to Japan’s hyper-fast capital city Tokyo, with the cityscape flooded with tall skyscrapers in bright neon lights. Japan feels very contemporary with its cutting-edge technology, but Kyoto shows the more contemplative side of Japan. Kyoto is relaxed and the sceneries make it seem as if you have teleported to old Japan like in those mangas or Ghibli movies. The symmetrical layout of the picturesque city is lined with wooden Machiya houses, ponds, serene temples, and vibrant greenery. It exudes an old-world vibe which infuses inner peace and soothes the mind. Here are some must-visit places in Kyoto.

Gion district

Gion district is the cultural hotspot of Kyoto.(Shutterstock)

To experience traditional Japanese culture, the Gion district is Kyoto’s renowned geisha area and is worth a visit. It has preserved the historic Machiya houses, providing a nostalgic view of old Japanese architecture. The narrow, winding streets, lined with wooden houses, will transport you back in time. Tea ceremonies and Maikoya geisha dance performances are held in the tea houses, letting you immerse yourself in a quintessential Japanese experience.

Fushimi Inari Shrine

It will take hours to finally get out of the vermillion tori gates. (Shutterstock)

The shrine is dedicated to Inari the god of good harvest and success. It’s a renowned shrine that instills a mystical and divine vibe in anyone who visits. The scenery is peaceful and the shrine has thousands of tori gates that extend along the city. Passing through the densely packed rows of the shrine gates feels surreal.

Kinkakuji Temple

Kinkakuji Temple's striking golden exterior is peaceful against the greenery around it. (Shutterstock)

It’s a temple covered in gold. The first two floors are entirely covered in gold. The gilded temple looks over a pond and is a perfect place to feel at one with the peaceful surroundings. With beautiful gardens around, this temple evokes a sense of calm.

Arashiyama

Arashiyama has many scenic places like the bamboo forest and the Togetsukyō Bridge. (Shutterstock)

Arashiyama has a dense bamboo grove that casts a serene atmosphere around it. Standing in the path that cuts through the towering bamboo forest that gently sways in the wind almost feels like another world. Togetsukyō Bridge is also another iconic symbol of Arashiyama. This sprawling green place has numerous zen temples.



Nijo castle

Nijo Castle is on the UNESCO World Heritage list because of its well-preserved ancient structures. (Shutterstock)

This UNESCO World Heritage site was the erstwhile residence of the Tokugawa shogunate. The former imperial castle has picturesque ponds and ancient structures. Multiple buildings were connected with corridors, that squeak for intruder alert. These are called nightingale floors. The site has exceptionally preserved structures, with the paintings and the carvings still immaculately intact.

