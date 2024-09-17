The ultimate excuse: New study finds traveling slows down ageing

Good news for wanderers! There's another golden reason for travelling. A study from Edith Cowan University (ECU) made some new revelations that have made travelling even more appealing. It applied the ‘theory of entropy’ to travel, the general tendency of the universe toward disorder and decay. This new perspective suggests that tourism can have positive effects on the natural ageing process, helping to slow down physical and cognitive decline. Travelling exposes people to new experiences that contribute to a holistic physical and mental wellness. Traveling goes beyond leisure and is one of the factors responsible for a healthier life. Traveling might just be your new retinol for slowing down ageing. (Shutterstock)

Travel therapy

The researchers suggested that travel keeps the body in a state of low entropy. The state of low- entropy means the body is functioning harmoniously and all the bodily systems are healthy and efficient. Positive travel experience sustains the body and helps the four key bodily systems thrive.

Traveling introduces people to new environments and the exploration reduces stress and boosts metabolism. Exploring new places also activates the body’s adaptive immune system and strengthens it. The body's defense system becomes more resilient and stronger. Hormones that help repair and regenerate tissues are released and boost the body's ability to heal itself. Travel relaxes and calms down stress, and uncoils all the tension stored in muscles and joints. In a way, the calming mindset travel offers helps to slow down the wear and tear of the muscles and joints.

Physical benefits

Other than the mental benefits of stress alleviation and mental resilience, travel also improves physical health. Travel leaves no room for immobility. The exploration constantly requires hiking, walking, and moving around. Traveling provides a refreshing break from the long hours of sitting that often define daily routines, be it in the office or after-office for a Netflix binge. Traveling boosts blood circulation, accelerates nutrient delivery to organs, and helps flush out toxins through physical activity. It also strengthens bones, muscles, and joints, while supporting the body's natural defenses against wear and tear.

