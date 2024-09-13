Arunachal Pradesh is nature's treasure trove: Best places to visit; Ziro Valley for music to Bomdila for apple orchards

Arunachal Pradesh, the land of the rising sun, is a treasure trove of post-card beauty destinations. Blessed with snow-capped mountains, valleys teeming with diverse flora and fauna, and a thriving cultural heritage, Arunachal Pradesh is the go-to destination for breaking away from the daily grind and enjoying peaceful moments. Here are some beautiful places to visit the state: Explore Arunachal Pradesh for a holistic holiday that rejuvenates your mind and soul. (Shutterstock)

Ziro valley

Nestled at the foothills of the Himalayas, Ziro Valley is a sight to behold. Beyond Ziro Valley’s unparalleled natural beauty, with its pine forests, paddy fields, and rare orchid flowers, Ziro is a cultural hotspot. An iconic outdoor festival called the Ziro Music Festival is celebrated yearly here. This year, it will start on September 26 and end on September 29. The musical experience is an outdoor concert featuring an eclectic repertoire of singers from various music genres gathering there. It’s a surreal experience to sit under the blue sky in the field with hills all around and enjoy beautiful melodies with singers on an open bamboo stage. This kind of concert will surely be a part of your core memory.

Tawang

Located at a high altitude of 10,000 feet, Tawang’s landscape is a winter wonderland. Beautiful monasteries, snow-capped mountains, and scenic lakes make it a quaint hill station that calms your wanderlust, mountain-loving soul. One of the oldest monasteries in Asia, the renowned Tawang Monastery, is located here. The picturesque town is home to rocky cliffs and towering waterfalls, and the beauty will leave you in awe.

Namdapha National Park

The red panda is an endangered animal.(Shutterstock)

For wildlife enthusiasts, Namdapha National Park has much to offer. Thriving with rich biodiversity, this national park is home to many endangered animals. One of the largest national parks in India, it is a prime location for spotting the endangered Red Panda. It’s a green paradise that boasts around 425 species of flora and fauna.

Sela Pass

Sela pass is a mountain pass between Tawang and West Kameng.(Shutterstock)

This gorgeous mountain pass is at an elevation of 13,700 feet and is snow-covered the entire year. Sela Lake freezes up and it is spellbinding how breathtaking it looks. The enchanting beauty of the white landscape will make even a sea person become a mountain person. This marvellous place is perfect for unwinding in the laps of snow-clad terrains.



Bomdila

To spend a quiet day and experience local life, visit Bomdila. The town, nestled in the lush green landscape, showcases how local life is intertwined with nature. From gorgeous apple orchards to jaw-dropping views of the mountains and Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary for birdwatching exotic species, Bomdila is a beautiful place.

