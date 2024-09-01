 Gulmarg’s latest attraction: Army Museum that celebrates Kashmir’s heritage opened to public | Travel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gulmarg’s latest attraction: Army Museum that celebrates Kashmir’s heritage opened to public

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
Sep 01, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Gulmarg Army Museum highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's rich history, opened to public

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC-in-C, Northern Command inaugurated "Gul-A-Seum" at Gulmarg. The "Gulmarg Army Museum" is an initiative to highlight the rich history and heritage of Kashmir along with the role of the Indian Army towards the security and development of Kashmir Valley.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar during the inauguration of the 'Gul-A-Seum', the Gulmarg Army Museum, at Gulmarg in Baramulla on Sunday. (Gourav/ANI Photo)
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar during the inauguration of the 'Gul-A-Seum', the Gulmarg Army Museum, at Gulmarg in Baramulla on Sunday. (Gourav/ANI Photo)

The Museum was conceptualised and constructed by the Dagger Division and its Himalayan Brigade. Other senior military and civil dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Army Museum showcases the valour, sacrifice and enduring spirit of the Indian Armed Forces towards nation-building. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to showcasing the Army's pivotal role in various wartime efforts, its contribution to national development and the rich cultural tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir.

Col VN Thapar (Rtd) told ANI, "This museum is just not only a building or a tourist spot. It is a monument for those people who laid down their lives in different wars the country had fought."

He said Kashmir saw the wars the country fought with Pakistan and China." This museum bears testimony to the bravery of soldiers and tales of battles."

The museum would add another colourful feather to the beauty of Gulmarg and would provide an opportunity to the tourists visiting Gulmarg and help them enrich themselves with the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Terming the Museum an example, Chaudhary Nawab Nazir, a local, said, "The details of the India-Pakistan wars have been embedded in the museum. It is a huge thing. It will provide knowledge about the entire history of Jammu and Kashmir."

The museum features an extensive collection of artefacts, documents and interactive displays through which visitors can explore the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the region's unique traditions, art and historical milestones along with Army's engagement in Jammu and Kashmir with respect to its nation-building contribution.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Gulmarg’s latest attraction: Army Museum that celebrates Kashmir’s heritage opened to public
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On