Isha Ambani's most stunning looks that highlight her status as a total style diva. See pics

Isha Ambani is the ultimate style icon, and if you think you've got her fashion figured out, think again. From daring plunging necklines to bold statement jewellery, she always keeps us on our toes with her ever-evolving style. Whether it's dripping in designer couture or slaying in traditional glam, Isha's fashion choices scream luxury and elegance. Let's take a look at some of her most stunning and trendsetting looks that prove she's a total fashionista! (Also read: Isha Ambani steals the spotlight in black-and-white look worth ₹9 lakh as she poses with Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday) Check out Isha Ambani's most stylish looks in glam outfits.(Instagram)

Black sequin dress

Isha Ambani stunned in a Moonray Brunnera corset top with intricate sequins and beadwork, paired with a matching blue-black sequin midi skirt. Styled with a classic Hermès Kelly bag, she looked absolutely wow.

Giambattista Valli’s gown

For the Business of Fashion (BOF) Gala in Paris, Isha Ambani dazzled in a stunning Giambattista Valli Spring-Summer 2025 creation. Her look paid homage to India’s rich cultural heritage with vibrant jewel tones, seamlessly blending traditional elegance with modern couture flair.

Sabyasachi pastel lehenga

Isha Ambani stunned in ivory white Sabyasachi lehenga for her brother Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. The outfit featured cropped blouse and a lehenga skirt adorned with 3D hand-embroidered rose and leaf motifs, giving a garden-like illusion. Finished with intricate lacework, resham embroidery, and a georgette dupatta, Isha's look was nothing short of spectacular.

Manish Malhotra floral saree

In another stunning appearance for Anant Ambani's wedding, Isha exudes sheer elegance and grace in a floral saree by Manish Malhotra. The six-yard drape features enchanting multicoloured floral embroidery against an ivory backdrop. Complementing her look, she wears an exquisite diamond necklace and earrings, truly embodying royal sophistication.

Colourful lehenga and halter neck top

Isha Ambani stole the spotlight in an Indo-Western ensemble, featuring a stunning multicoloured lehenga by Torani Official, beautifully adorned with tassel details. She paired the look with exquisite kundan jewellery, while subtle makeup and flowing hair added to her radiant appearance.

Silver mirror-work ensemble

If there’s a look that screams glamour, it’s Isha Ambani in this custom Manish Malhotra lehenga. The outfit features a stunning one-shoulder bralette top adorned with emerald green crystals paired with a silver mirror-embellished skirt. She looked absolutely breathtaking.

Schiaparelli custom couture saree

Isha Ambani wowed everyone in a one-of-a-kind silver and blue Schiaparelli couture sari, a stunning creation by the luxury Maison. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the electric blue sari was beautifully paired with a structured silver blouse and a statement brooch at the waist.

Schiaparelli custom haute couture

Isha Ambani turned heads in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture dress featuring twin toy bears, honoring her twins, Krishna and Aadiya. She styled the sleek black dress with intricate stone work around the neckline and opted for a chic ponytail, simple earrings, and block heels, completing her look with the adorable toy bears.