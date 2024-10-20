Isha Ambani steals the spotlight yet again in black-and-white look as she poses with Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday

If you think you've figured out Isha Ambani's style, then you're probably mistaken. The style chameleon — who has a penchant for plunging necklines, striking jewellery and all things embellished — is anything but predictable. With her latest look for an awards event on Saturday, the billionaire heiress once again showed that everything she wears is always chic and elegant, yet young and different. Also read | Isha Ambani at BOF 500 gala is a demure princess in green dress inspired by 18th-century Mughal miniatures. Pics Isha Ambani wore a Schiaparelli look for the recent awards night in Mumbai. (Instagram/ Anaita Shroff Adajania)

Isha Ambani slays at event

Case in point: For the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai on Saturday, Isha Ambani wore a black-and-white look from Italian designer label Schiaparelli. She looked stunning in the gold button-detail vest and a piercing-detail skirt, both from Schiaparelli.

Showcasing her love for jewellery, she wore sparkling oversized studs with her outfit. Isha wore her hair in soft waves and sported her signature uncluttered dewy makeup.

More about her outfit

The outfit itself is striking but minimalist in design. Isha's long, floor-touching skirt is embellished with tonal asymmetric cut-outs and decorative copper piercings.

Her fitted gilet is made from a plush ivory cady. The piece is illuminated by golden chain-linked straps and large golden S emblem buttons down the front. Two large welt pockets and an adjustable tab with buttons on the back complete its tailored details. It sells on Schiaparelli's website for €4500 (approximately ₹4.1 lakh)

Isha poses with celebs

At the awards, Isha was spotted mingling with Bollywood celebs such as Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday, as well as socialite and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla.

While Gauri kept it simple in a Stella McCartney dress, a Hermes Kelly bag and Jimmy Choo sandals for the awards night, Natasha went all out in a 'robot dress' by Schiaparelli. The silver mini dress featured everything from electronic chips in silver and green to mobile phones, calculator and CDs.