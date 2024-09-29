Isha Ambani at BOF 500 gala is a demure princess in green dress inspired by 18th-century Mughal miniatures. Pics

Isha Ambani was one of the celebrities who attended the BOF 500 gala in Paris. The entrepreneur wore a green Giambattista Valli maxi dress for the star-studded occasion. Read on as we decode Isha's demure look that transformed her into a modern-day princess. Isha Ambani at the BOF 500 gala in Paris.

Isha Ambani wears Giambattista Valli to BOF (The Business of Fashion) 500 Gala

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania shared Isha's pictures on Instagram. The Giambattista Valli dress that the 32-year-old wore is a fresh off-the-runway piece from the Italian fashion designer's latest collection. According to the designer, “the volume and colour of this specific dress” comes from his obsession with Mughal miniatures.

Valli told Vogue India, “It is inspired by an 18th-century miniature picturing a figure in the middle of a garden in Jaipur dressed in lime green and surrounded by green parrots.” For the uninitiated, "Mughal miniatures is a South Asian style of painting on paper confined to miniatures either as book illustrations or as single works to be kept in albums.

Elements that make Isha Ambani's Giambattista Valli dress

The parrot green dress is the definition of summer and pastel hues. The stunning dress features a pleated design on the bodice, broad straps on the shoulder adjoined with draped off-shoulder sleeves, a cinched waist adorned with a satin bow, and a pleated cascading ankle-length skirt.

Isha wore the twirly ensemble with statement-making accessories, including jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and a bag from Chanel. She chose contrasting purple diamond earrings, a silver embellished clutch, silver satin pumps with embellished bow and pearl adornments on the heel, and rings.

Isha chose subtle brown eye shadow, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, and a dewy base for the glam to go with the demure outfit. Lastly, she left her silky black tresses loose on the back, styled with soft waves and a side parting.