Isha Ambani keeps it casual for dinner date with dad Mukesh Ambani at Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant

Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow. The father-daughter duo enjoyed a scrumptious meal at the eatery joint. Read on to see what Isha wore for the outing. Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant.

Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani visit Vikas Khanna's NYC restaurant

Chef Vikas Khanna's official Instagram page shared snippets from Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's visit to his New York restaurant. According to the post, the restaurant decorated the building with Isha's favourite roses (around 6 varieties) to welcome the father-daughter duo. The clip also shows Isha and Mukesh having a chat with Vikas Khanna and lighting up Diwali candles.

Isha Ambani's OOTD for the dinner date with her dad

Known for her massive couture collection from the biggest International designer houses and Indian labels, Isha's casual OOTDs are worth not missing. Her off-duty clothes are often classy, elegant, simple, and carefree. The 32-year-old chose the classic wardrobe essential for the outing - a black-and-white striped top and dark blue denim jeans - that can be found in all our closets.

Isha's black-and-white stripe print top features a round neckline, full-length sleeves, drop shoulder design, a relaxed silhouette, and ribbed details on the cuffs, neck, and hem. Meanwhile, the dark blue jeans feature a tapered fit and a high-rise waistline.

Lastly, Isha added to her ensemble's carefree yet chic aesthetic by opting for a no-makeup makeup look, including darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, sleek winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base. She gave the finishing touches by leaving her blonde-highlight hair loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves on the ends.