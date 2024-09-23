Radhika Merchant in a simple backless crop top and pants, no makeup spotted at an art exhibition: Watch

Radhika Merchant recently stepped out in the city to attend an art exhibition. The choti bahu of the Ambani family chose a simple look for the outing. She was spotted in an off-white backless crop top and matching pants. Read on as we decode her OOTD. Radhika Merchant at an art exhibition.

Radhika Merchant's outing at an art exhibition

A video of Radhika Merchant's recent outing was shared on social media by netizens. The clip shows the 29-year-old, who is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, at an exhibition, checking out the various art installations. She was also seen having a conversation about a painting at the event. Her co-ord set was quite different from what she often wears during casual outings in the city.

Decoding what Radhika Merchant wore

Radhika's off-white cropped blouse features a round neckline, a fitted silhouette, a gathered knot design on the bust, a midriff-baring hem length, and a rectangle cut-out backless design with ribbon ties.

Radhika wore the top with matching pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a bow-style belt attached to the waist, a flared silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She styled the ensemble by opting for minimal accessories, including dainty diamond earrings, bracelets, a ring, a single-strand diamond mangalsutra, and slip-on grey espadrilles.

Lastly, Radhika tied her tresses in a pulled-back high ponytail to lend a clean, aesthetic touch to the ensemble. Meanwhile, a bare face with feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy nude lips, and dewy skin rounded off the glam picks.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. Radhika tied the knot with Anant in July 2024. The couple's wedding festivities lasted three days, with many international celebrities, Hollywood starlets, politicians, and global leaders in attendance.