Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta's simple outfits for Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Mukesh Ambani, Anant proves less is more

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta stepped out in Mumbai last night to visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja to mark the ongoing Ganeshotsav. They were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani. Multiple paparazzi videos of the family arriving for the darshan made it online. Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani visit Lalbaugcha Raja. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzi videos show Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan. The family was seen posing in front of Ganpati Bappa for pictures, got their blessings, and greeted the crowd before leaving. For the occasion, Radhika and Shloka chose simple outfits, proving less is more.

What did Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta wear for Lalbaugcha Raja darshan?

Radhika Merchant arrived in a simple printed cotton kurta set for Ganpati Bappa's darshan. The ensemble comes in a pastel blue shade adorned with white and pink stripes, floral embroidery, and gold gota work. The kurta has quarter-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and side slits, which she wore with matching palazzo pants and a gota patti embroidered dupatta. Diamond earrings, a bindi, hair tied in a half updo, and a bare face rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta opted for an orange kurta set for the Lalbaugcha Raja darshan. She wore a golden polka dot printed long kurta featuring full-length sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She paired it with matching flared pants and an embroidered organza dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks, dainty jewellery, and no makeup gave the finishing touches.

All about Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic and famous idols of Ganesha in Mumbai. From celebrities to politicians and the common man, devotees of Lord Ganesha visit the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers during Ganeshotsav.