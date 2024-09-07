 Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan timings; know when and where to live stream, how to get prasad online - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan timings; know when and where to live stream, how to get prasad online

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Sep 07, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Timings: Ganesh Utsav celebrations begin today. Know the darshan timings of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja and more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today (September 7), all eyes are on the most iconic and famous idols of Ganesha in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja. From celebrities to politicians, people visit the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers. If you plan to visit or wish to enjoy a darshan from your home if you don't live in Mumbai, here's all you need to know about the darshan timings, when and where to watch the live stream, and how to order the prasad online. 

The idol of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai. (PTI)
The idol of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai. (PTI)

(Also Read | Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 50 wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to welcome Ganpati Bappa)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan timings

This year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi from Saturday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 17. The darshan times are from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Morning Pooja: 6:00 am– 7:00 am

Afternoon Pooja: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Evening Pooja: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Morning Aarti: 7:00 am – 7:15 am

Afternoon Aarti: 1:00 pm – 1:15 pm

Evening Aarti: 7:00 pm – 7:15 pm

(Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: City-wise puja timings, shubh muhurat, Ganesh Visarjan date, bhog for Bappa)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Where and when to watch Lalbaugcha Raja darshan from home

Those who wish to see Ganpati Bappa can visit during the above-mentioned darshan hours at this address - Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug Market in Mumbai. 

However, if you can't make it to Mumbai, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal offers live streaming of the darshan for those unable to attend in person. Check it out. 

So the devotees who don't reside in Mumbai or live outside of India can easily be part of the celebrations through live sessions on the Mandal's official website or the live telecast on their YouTube channel. It is available 24/7.

According to the Mandal's website, here are the official social media pages for you to keep track --

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/yHXkf0cygm8?feature=share

Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja

Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/lalbaugcharaja

Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/lalbaugcharaja

Website: https://www.lalbaugcharaja.com

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja prasad

Apart from offering the live stream of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal also allows devotees to receive the blessing of Lord Ganesha by delivering the prasad at their doorstep. According to their official website, one can avail the service through Paytm and JioMart. While JioMart offers the prasad service (two laddus) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, Paytm will allow devotees from all over India and outside to order prasad (250 gm of dry fruits).

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On