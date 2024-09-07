Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan timings; know when and where to live stream, how to get prasad online

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin today (September 7), all eyes are on the most iconic and famous idols of Ganesha in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja. From celebrities to politicians, people visit the Lalbaugcha Raja to offer their prayers. If you plan to visit or wish to enjoy a darshan from your home if you don't live in Mumbai, here's all you need to know about the darshan timings, when and where to watch the live stream, and how to order the prasad online. The idol of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai. (PTI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan timings

This year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi from Saturday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 17. The darshan times are from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Morning Pooja: 6:00 am– 7:00 am

Afternoon Pooja: 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Evening Pooja: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Morning Aarti: 7:00 am – 7:15 am

Afternoon Aarti: 1:00 pm – 1:15 pm

Evening Aarti: 7:00 pm – 7:15 pm

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Where and when to watch Lalbaugcha Raja darshan from home

Those who wish to see Ganpati Bappa can visit during the above-mentioned darshan hours at this address - Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug Market in Mumbai.

However, if you can't make it to Mumbai, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal offers live streaming of the darshan for those unable to attend in person. Check it out.

So the devotees who don't reside in Mumbai or live outside of India can easily be part of the celebrations through live sessions on the Mandal's official website or the live telecast on their YouTube channel. It is available 24/7.

According to the Mandal's website, here are the official social media pages for you to keep track --

YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/live/yHXkf0cygm8?feature=share

Facebook Page: https://m.facebook.com/LalbaugchaRaja

Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/lalbaugcharaja

Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/lalbaugcharaja

Website: https://www.lalbaugcharaja.com

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja prasad

Apart from offering the live stream of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal also allows devotees to receive the blessing of Lord Ganesha by delivering the prasad at their doorstep. According to their official website, one can avail the service through Paytm and JioMart. While JioMart offers the prasad service (two laddus) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, Paytm will allow devotees from all over India and outside to order prasad (250 gm of dry fruits).