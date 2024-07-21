Isha Ambani in simple chikankari suit, no-makeup look attends an art exhibit with Nita Ambani. Watch

Isha Ambani, with her mom, Nita Ambani, recently attended NMACC's (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) immersive new visual art exhibit - 'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna' - at the Art House in Mumbai. The heiress slipped into a simple grey chikankari suit for the occasion. Read on as we decode Isha's look. (Also Read | Braid jewellery is hottest accessory after Ambani wedding: Isha Ambani to Kriti Sanon, celebs who wore it) Isha Ambani attends an art exhibit with her mom, Nita Ambani. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani attends NMACC's visual art exhibit

Isha Ambani conceptualised 'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna', inaugurated by a spiritual leader, Radhanath Swami, and conceptualised by curator Ashvin E Rajagopalan. The official account of NMACC and several paparazzi pages shared snippets from the event. It shows Isha talking about the exhibit, singing bhajans with the guests, and taking a walkthrough of the exhibition.

Decoding Isha Ambani's look in the chikankari suit

Isha Ambani wore a simple chikankari suit to attend the visual art exhibit. Her ensemble features a relaxed kurta styled with matching pants and a dupatta. The kurta features trumpet sleeves, intricate chikankari embroidery, colourful floral work, and mirror embellishments, while the dupatta is adorned with matching chikan work. The heiress draped the dupatta on her shoulder to complete the look.

Isha kept her ethnic look simple, accessorising the ensemble with just a pair of diamond hoop earrings. Meanwhile, she chose a no-makeup look for her glam, featuring darkened brows, a dainty bindi, glossy nude lips, and blushed glowing skin. Lastly, she left her tresses loose in a side parting.

About the 'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna' exhibition

'Bhakti: The Art of Krishna' exhibit is open for visitors from July 18 to August 18. Here, viewers can experience the life and legacy of Lord Krishna through captivating artwork. Tickets for the exhibition start from ₹299. However, fine arts students, children under 7, and senior citizens will have free entry.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's eldest daughter. She is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They are parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna.