Sonakshi Sinha chose sindoori red saree for reception after marrying Zaheer Iqbal in mom's white chikankari saree. Pics

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, at a lowkey wedding ceremony on Sunday attended by close friends and family. The couple had been dating for seven years and tied the knot on the day they fell in love. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. Later in the day, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception and invited friends from the industry. Check out what the bride wore for both the ceremonies and how Zaheer complemented her. Sonakshi Sinha wore her mom's white Chikankari saree to marry Zaheer Iqbal and a sindoori red silk saree for their reception. (Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding: What the newlywed couple wore

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal chose white as the colour of their wedding and wore all-white traditional ensembles for the ceremony. Sonakshi chose a white vintage Chikankari saree, while Zaheer looked dapper in a matching white embroidered kurta and pants set. The newlywed bride's gorgeous nine yards are from her mother's closet. She fulfilled every little girl's dream of wearing her mom's saree on her wedding day by choosing the simple and elegant drape!

Sonakshi matched the minimal aesthetic of her ethereal white Chikankari saree with statement jewel pieces and light makeup. For the accessories, she wore a choker Kundan necklace, gold bangles, her engagement ring, and Kundan earrings. Lastly, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, light smoky eyes, pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, traditional alta on her hands, and a centre-parted gajdra-adorned bun rounded off the glam.

Sonakshi Sinha embraces traditions for the reception party with Zaheer Iqbal

After a minimal vintage Chikankari saree for her lowkey wedding, Sonakshi changed into a bright sindoori red silk saree for her and Zaheer's grand reception party attended by Bollywood bigwigs. The actor embraced traditions in the glamorous nine yards from Raw Mango. The brocade silk drape features gold embroidery and broad gold patti borders, draped elegantly in the traditional style and paired with a matching red blouse.

Sonakshi accessorised the traditional attire with emerald and gold jewels, including a choker necklace and earrings. She completed the look with her engagement ring, red and gold chooda, and heels. Lastly, centre-parted bun adorned with sindoor and a gajra, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, alta on her hands, red bindi, darkened brows, mauve lips, and rouge on the cheeks rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Zaheer complemented his wife in a white bandhgala sherwani jacket, matching white shirt and pants set. He completed the reception look with tan loafers, a backswept hairdo, and a trimmed beard.