Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share first pics and love story after marriage: ‘On this day 7 years back…’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are married. The couple shared their first pictures together after the civil ceremony in Mumbai on June 23.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! The couple took to Instagram to share sweet pictures from their ceremony and give fans an insight into their love story. The couple has been dating for 7 years now and what’s even sweeter is that they fell in love on this very day years ago. (Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha looks happy as he arrives at Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Watch)

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha got married in a civil ceremony on June 23.
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha got married in a civil ceremony on June 23.

Sonakshi, Zaheer married

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared a joint post on their Instagram of pictures from their wedding ceremony. Dressed in matching ivory clothes, the couple looked happy as they hugged each other, with Zaheer even kissing Sonakshi’s hand in a sweet moment. One of the pictures also sees Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer’s father looking ecstatic as the couple make it official. What’s more, the tight-lipped couple revealed it all about how they fell in love. The decor also seems to be in tune with their outfits, with pastel flowers surrounding them.

Sonakshi, Zaheer’s love story

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared that in 2017 on June 23 they looked into each others eyes and realised they were in love. They wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.” They added, “Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer. 23.06.2024.”

The wedding reception

Sonakshi and Zaheer will throw a wedding reception for their friends and family in Bastian later tonight. The decor, including a red carpet, flowers and a decorative wall for photos has been put in place, ready for guests’ arrival. Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Aayush Sharma, Honey Singh and Huma Qureshi were clicked attending the civil ceremony on Sunday evening. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the party later in the evening.

