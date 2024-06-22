Sonakshi Sinha will not convert to Islam after wedding, says Zaheer Iqbal's father
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced. They starred in the 2022 film Double XL.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha is ready to make her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him. Now, in an interview to Free Press Journal, the groom-to-be’s father, Iqbal Ratansi said that it will be a civil marriage, adding that Sonakshi will not be converting. (Also read: Shatrughan Sinha’s home Ramayana decked up with lights ahead of daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal)
Groom’s father speaks up
As pictures from the festivities emerged, Zaheer's father spoke to Free Press Journal, and shared some inside details of the marriage.
"It will have neither Hindu or Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage," he said.
The marriage will be as per the Special Marriage Act, 1954 under which the couple had reportedly given the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar. He hinted that the wedding, scheduled for June 23, could be held at his residence on Carter Road.
Questioned about the rumours around Sonakshi being converted to Islam, Zaheer’s father said, “She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever”.
“I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi," he added.
About the union
Sonakshi and Zaheer will marry on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Recently, Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding.
Sometime back, Sonakshi’s wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also includes an audio QR code which features a sweet message from Sonakshi and Zaheer. The invite says, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true."
Their wedding invite stated, “The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” Sonakshi said, before Zaheer added, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there."
The wedding invite also said, "Dress code: formal and festive, just don't wear red." Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.