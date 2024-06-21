Shatrughan Sinha gives Zaheer Iqbal his blessings, poses for paparazzi with Sonakshi Sinha’s to-be husband. Watch

Shatrughan goes ‘khamosh’

In the new video uploaded by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Thursday evening, Shatrughan was seen with soon-to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal for the first time ahead of Sonakshi's wedding. Both Shatrughan and Zaheer hugged and posed in front of the paparazzi. Shatrughan was seen smiling and even obliged to the request of paparazzi, saying ‘Khamosh!’

Sonakshi avoids paparazzi

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was also seen for the first time ahead of her wedding. She got out of her car and rushed inside the apartment building. She did not say a word to the paparazzi stationed outside.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Times Now mentioned that Shatrughan has confirmed his presence at the wedding. Shatrughan was quoted saying, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been dating for seven years, will marry in Mumbai on June 23. They recently confirmed their wedding date when their leaked wedding invite surfaced online. It has been designed like the cover of a magazine and featured a loved-up photo of Sonakshi and Zaheer from a vacation. Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi in the candid photo, while she smiled. Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the 2022 film Double XL.