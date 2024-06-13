Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal confirm their wedding in leaked audio invite. Watch here

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly making it official later this month. Now, a Reddditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which they confirm their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at ‘the moment’ which would turn them to be each other’s ‘definite and official husband and wife.’ (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to have registered marriage on June 23, followed by 'just a party': Report) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to react to the wedding rumours.

About the audio invite

In the post, a title card is seen with Sonakshi and Zaheer's picture in it. The card invite also has a QR code that has a message from both of them to their well-wishers. Sonakshi says, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!” Zaheer adds, “For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend," says Sonakshi. Then Zaheer adds, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” The invite ends on the note, “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."

More details

A recent report from News18 Showsha added that the wedding party will see some of Bollywood's biggest names in attendance, including Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. The two have not confirmed their relationship yet, but their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.