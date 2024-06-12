 Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to have registered marriage on June 23, followed by 'just a party': Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to have registered marriage on June 23, followed by 'just a party': Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jun 12, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, later this month. New details about their rumoured wedding are out.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have yet to react to their wedding rumours, but more details about their alleged marriage plans are surfacing. According to a Zoom report, the actors will have a registered marriage on June 23, followed by a wedding party. While there is no official confirmation about the wedding ceremony, sources told HT City the 'wedding rumours are all true'. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts to her June wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success bash in Mumbai earlier in 2024. (File Photo)
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success bash in Mumbai earlier in 2024. (File Photo)

Sonakshi and Zaheer to have registered marriage?

Sonakshi’s friend told Zoom about her rumoured wedding, “I have received an invitation to celebrate with the couple on the evening of June 23. But there’s no mention of an actual wedding. From what I know, they have already gone through a registered marriage, or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there’s not going to be any elaborative wedding as such, just a party."

Wedding guest list

News18 Showsha recently reported that the wedding party will see some of Bollywood's biggest names in attendance. A source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, all of whom they share a deep friendship with.”

The guest list also includes Sonakshi’s Heeramandi co-stars. “Through the course of the shoot and the promotional activities, Sonakshi went on to share a good bond with her co-stars and some crew members. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and others have also been sent the wedding invite,” the source added.

More about the wedding

The celebrations would be at the south Mumbai eatery, Bastian, reported HT City. A source said, “There will be a celebration on June 22 as well at their family home in Juhu. Only close friends and family are invited for this function. The wedding will take place on the morning of June 23 while the reception will take place at night."

“The soon-to-be bride and groom have the blessings of their families. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance. Sonkashi doesn't want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple,” the source added.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for a while, co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL. The two have not confirmed their relationship, but their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other. They are often also spotted attending events and social gatherings together.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to have registered marriage on June 23, followed by 'just a party': Report
