Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha reacts to her June wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘All I can say is..’

Last month on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sonakshi Sinha admitted that she is quite eager to tie the knot. The actor, who was promoting her web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, revealed this juicy bit of information when Kapil Sharma teased her. Little did we know that her wedding day was just weeks away. At least that’s what reports suggest. If buzz is to be believed, Sonakshi will be getting married to her longtime beau and fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai on June 23. Luv Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding news

The two shared the screen in the 2022 film Double XL. Fans guessed it was their real-life romance that reflected in their onscreen chemistry, but the actors refrained from confirming or denying link-up rumours. Sonakshi and Zaheer continued going on vacations and media events as ‘just good friends’, keeping their relationship low-key. But Sonakshi’s confession on Kapil’s show, and the couple’s social media PDA, has forced many fans to believe that the actors are indeed ready to settle down at the end of this month. Well, we at HT City got in touch with Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha for clarification.

Reacting to wedding reports regarding his sister, Luv told us, “I won’t be commenting. It’s better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter.” Before Luv, Sonakshi’s father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha had commented on wedding reports. He told the media that Sonakshi hasn’t shared her wedding plans with him yet. He went on to state that kids these days don’t ask their parents for consent. Instead, they inform. Shatrughan added that he is waiting to be informed.