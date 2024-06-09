 From Mary Kom to Heeramandi: A look at Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb’s journey in Bollywood so far - Hindustan Times
From Mary Kom to Heeramandi: A look at Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb’s journey in Bollywood so far

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 09, 2024 07:06 PM IST

As Sharmin Segal gears up for Heeramandi 2, here’s a look at her journey from an assistant director to an actor

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal has been the talk of the town ever since the filmmaker’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar began streaming on OTT. While the show and her co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari were lauded, Sharmin did not receive as much love as she expected for her portrayal of Alamzeb. The actor was accused of being ‘expressionless’ and was trolled for quite some time.

Sharmin Segal with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sharmin Segal with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Well, as we wait for Sharmin to return as Alam in Heeramandi Season 2, let’s look at her journey in Bollywood so far.

Mary Kom (2014)

It is already known that before making her debut as an actor, Sharmin began her career as an assistant director. However, contrary to popular belief, her first project was not Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). While her uncle was shooting for the masterpiece, Sharmin got her first job as an AD on Priyanka Chopra JonasMary Kom. The sports biopic was backed by Bhansali

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

During the shoot of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Sharmin did not feel she deserved to work with her filmmaker uncle. But two years later she finally joined him on set as an AD for Bajirao Mastani. In an interview, Sharmin revealed that she learnt the art of being composed onscreen and off-camera by Deepika Padukone, whereas Ranveer Singh’s ability to keep the energy high left her impressed

 

Malaal (2019)

After working as an assistant director in two Bollywood films, which emerged as blockbuster hits, Sharmin made her acting debut with Malaal alongside Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi. Their onscreen chemistry left fans pleased and so did their promising performances. Sharmin did a fine job of bringing her character Astha alive on the silver screen

 

Atithi Bhooto Bhava (2022)

In 2022, Sharmin joined forces with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi for this horror comedy which took a direct-to-digital route. She was quite convincing as Pratik’s onscreen girlfriend who wanted him to stop taking their relationship and her for granted. However, it was Jaggu Dada who stole the show

Heeramandi (2024)

Coming to Sharmin’s latest outing, Heeramandi. The actor’s performance was restrained but many of her co-stars such as Taha Shah Badussha and Farida Jalal believe she gave it her all. Sadly, fans are quite disappointed. Some have even requested makers to replace Sharmin with Aditi under the official announcement of Heeramandi 2 on social media

 

We truly hope Sharmin manages to blow the audience away when she returns to our screens as Alamzeb in Heeramandi Season 2. We wish her all the best!

News / HTCity / Cinema / From Mary Kom to Heeramandi: A look at Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb’s journey in Bollywood so far
