Deepika Padukone’s maternity wardrobe: From casual chic looks to comfy and flowy attire, the mum-to-be slays it all

Apart from being the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a style icon. She is well known around the globe for her ability to pull off any attire she sets her finger on. Well, even during her pregnancy the soon-to-be mommy continues to slay effortlessly— may it be casual chic looks for dinner dates or flowy dresses for events. Here’s a look into her comfortable yet stylish maternity diaries so far: A sneak peek into Deepika Padukone’s maternity wardrobe

Election fashion

Deepika debuted her baby bump last month when she stepped out to cast her vote with husband Ranveer Singh. The two were twinning and winning in matching white shirts and blue jeans. Deepika completed the cool and casual look with her hair in a ponytail

Fresh in florals

For a recent dinner date with her mother Ujjala Padukone, Deepika opted for denim jeans and sneakers. She added a splash of colour with her tiered floral top. Her hair was up in a neat bun and the actor accessorised with gold hoops looking chic as ever

Deepika Padukone looking fresh in a floral top

Brighter than sunshine

Deepika left us in awe at a media event for her skincare range last month. She arrived basking in the glow of her pregnancy, wearing a cotton midi dress designed by Gauri & Nainika. The actor’s radiance in this yellow outfit gave the sun some serious competition while fans swooned over her baby bump

Fitted and fab

The actor slayed once again at a dinner date with her mother when she stepped out flaunting her baby bump in a bodycon black dress with a denim jacket casually thrown over it. Cool and effortlessly chic! This was one of Deepika’s best looks so far

Deepika Padukone flaunting her baby bump in bodycon

Comfy checks

Deepika’s latest look for a dinner party with Ranveer and the rest of their family has our heart. The mommy-to-be opted for a checkered pashmina suit set, completing her look with a ponytail and glasses. Her natural beauty and pregnancy glow left fans gushing once again

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone out on a family dinner

Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their first child in September this year. Just like fans, we couldn’t be more excited for the parents-to-be!