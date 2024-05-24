Deepika Padukone shines bright like the sunshine during an outing; fans gush over her baby bump

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they are pregnant at the start of the year. But it was at a polling booth in Mumbai this week that the Bollywood diva debuted her adorable baby bump when she stepped out to exercise her right to vote. Deepika looked radiant as ever in a white shirt and denim jeans during this rare public appearance, while Ranveer was twinning and winning with his gorgeous wife. Well, much to the delight of fans, Deepika has now dropped another breathtaking look on social media. Deepika Padukone gives the sunshine some serious competition in yellow

During a recent outing, Deepika went live on Instagram to have a quick chat with her fans. The soon-to-be mommy was basking in the glow of her pregnancy as she promoted her beauty and skincare brand. But what left fans gushing was how beautifully she rocked a yellow flowy dress, looking comfortable yet stylish while flaunting her baby bump. Deepika completed the look with her hair in a bun, soft glam makeup and cute pearl earrings dangling from her ears. Oh and that perfect dimpled smile!

In the comment section of her live session, internet users couldn’t keep calm as they gushed over how gorgeous Deepika looks in this magical phase of her life. Touchwood! For instance, one social media user shared, “Sooo cutieeee Nazar na Lage🧿❤️”, whereas another fan gushed, “My queen, pregnancy has made her more beautiful❤️❤️.” Bipasha Basu dropped a sweet comment that read: “Stay blessed beautiful 🩷Take great care 🩷🧿🤗”, while another happy fan on the internet gushed, “The perfect sunshine 🌻 Glowing and how, @deepikapadukone ❤️ 🧿.”

Deepika just keeps winning our hearts, each time she steps out! We can’t wait to see her next look.