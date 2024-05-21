Ranveer Singh shows how his 93-year-old Nana made sure to cast his vote, calls him a ‘rockstar’

Actor Ranveer Singh might be a rockstar on camera, but his nana is the rockstar in real life. The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share how his 93-year-old grandfather braved the heat in Mumbai to go and vote. (Also read: Fact check: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show sonogram of their baby in viral pic; is it real?) Ranveer Singh has shared a picture of his nana, who stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture, and said that he is a proud grandson.

Ranveer’s nana is a voter!

Through a post, Ranveer shared with millions of his followers that his nana, who is 93-year-old, stepped out on Monday to go to the polling booth to cast his vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

He also shared a picture of his nana dressed in a shirt and trousers wearing sunglasses. In the picture, a policeman helps him as he leaves after casting his vote.

Ranveer captured the proud moment on his Instagram, writing, “93 yrs old. 93°F outside. But he voted. He’s a voter! My Rockstar Nana #EveryVoteCounts".

Social media loves Ranveer’s nana

Social media users took to the comment section to pour love on the picture. A few also noticed how Ranveer looks similar to his nana.

One user wrote, "I thought he was ranveer lol." Another user commented, "It's really Rocky Randhawa at 93. Mark my words." A third user wrote, "I thought it was Ranveer himself in disguise."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Dia Mirza reacted to Ranveer's post with a heart emojis.

Ranveer joined Deepika Padukone to vote

On Monday, Ranveer was spotted arriving at the polling booth to cast his vote with wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Deepika and Ranveer Singh twinned in white shirts and denims as they arrived at the polling booth to vote. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. Deepika walked cautiously as she made her way inside the polling booth. She held Ranveer's hand as he walked behind her.

It was Deepika’s first outing in which she flaunted her baby bump. A few months ago, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes, and playful stuff. It mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."