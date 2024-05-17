 Fact check: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show sonogram of their baby in viral pic; is it real? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fact check: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show sonogram of their baby in viral pic; is it real?

BySanya
May 17, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans – who have been eagerly awaiting their first baby's arrival – have been reacting a fake photo of the parents-to-be.

Another day, another fake celebrity photo that is grabbing attention on social media. An alleged photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – who are having their first baby in September this year – sharing a glimpse of their baby's sonogram is being widely shared online. Here's the truth about the viral photo. Also read: 5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents

Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh really share sonogram of their baby?
Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh really share sonogram of their baby?

Did Deepika and Ranveer really share a sonogram pic?

The picture allegedly shows Deepika and Ranveer donning caps with the 'Mom' and 'Dad' embroidered on them and holding a sonogram, supposedly of their baby. While the woman's face is not clearly visible in the photo, it bears a resemblance to Deepika, thanks to her dimples. However, the father-to-be is facing away from the camera.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Truth about photo

While the picture caused confusion among fans and was widely shared on various social media platforms – and reactions kept pouring in – the couple in it is not actually Deepika-Ranveer. It turns out the original photo is of an X user, Halime Kucuk, who announced her pregnancy on the social media platform on May 13.

Check out the original photo here:

Deepika and Ranveer's baby announcement

In February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 in Italy, announced her pregnancy via a joint Instagram post. They wrote their baby was due in September 2024.  Several celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Vikrant Massey and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple on the good news. 

Deepika on parenthood

In an interview to Vogue Singapore in January 2024, Deepika had expressed her desire for parenthood, saying, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fact check: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show sonogram of their baby in viral pic; is it real?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On