Fact check: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show sonogram of their baby in viral pic; is it real?

Another day, another fake celebrity photo that is grabbing attention on social media. An alleged photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – who are having their first baby in September this year – sharing a glimpse of their baby's sonogram is being widely shared online. Here's the truth about the viral photo. Also read: 5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents Did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh really share sonogram of their baby?

Did Deepika and Ranveer really share a sonogram pic?

The picture allegedly shows Deepika and Ranveer donning caps with the 'Mom' and 'Dad' embroidered on them and holding a sonogram, supposedly of their baby. While the woman's face is not clearly visible in the photo, it bears a resemblance to Deepika, thanks to her dimples. However, the father-to-be is facing away from the camera.

Truth about photo

While the picture caused confusion among fans and was widely shared on various social media platforms – and reactions kept pouring in – the couple in it is not actually Deepika-Ranveer. It turns out the original photo is of an X user, Halime Kucuk, who announced her pregnancy on the social media platform on May 13.

Check out the original photo here:

Deepika and Ranveer's baby announcement

In February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 in Italy, announced her pregnancy via a joint Instagram post. They wrote their baby was due in September 2024. Several celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Vikrant Massey and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple on the good news.

Deepika on parenthood

In an interview to Vogue Singapore in January 2024, Deepika had expressed her desire for parenthood, saying, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family... In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”