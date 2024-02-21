5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents

Deepika Padukone recently made news for presenting an award in a stunning saree at the BAFTA Awards. According to The Week, the actor is pregnant and in her second trimester. While the actor or Ranveer Singh’s teams are yet to confirm or deny this, here’s looking back at five times the actors spoke about parenthood. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Report) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy in 2018(Instagram)

‘I hope for a happy family’

In 2013, in a round table with Rajeev Masand, Deepika was asked what she would be doing if not for acting. She replied, “If I was not an actor, I don’t know what I would’ve been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots, have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I’m doing.”

‘It’s Deepika’s call’

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and got married in Italy in 2018. Soon after their marriage, Ranveer attended the India Economic Conclave where he was asked about having children. He said, “It’s not my call really. Partly yes, it’s my call but mostly it’s just her and I allow her that. I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is better at everything. I have no qualms in admitting that she is a much more mature, much more evolved person than me.”

‘We’re focused on our careers’

In 2019 there were rumours that Deepika was pregnant and the actor spoke to Hindustan Times about how ‘sad’ it is that society puts such pressure on people. “I think it’s sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche (when will you marry, after marriage it’s kids) and then grandchildren. I’m not surprised (by the rumours), we’re not surprised by it at all,” she said, adding, “Do we intent on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend to have children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We’re too selfishly focused on our careers, and I don’t think having kids at this point would be fair. We’re not even thinking about kids.”

‘I’ll have kids in 2-3 years’

Two years after Deepika’s statement though it looked like the couple was ready for kids because Ranveer shared his excitement in 2021 on his TV show The Big Picture. He said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, give me one baby like this one, my life will be set).”

‘We look forward to it’

Deepika spoke to Vogue Singapore in January this year about how it’s easy to get carried away with the fame and money in the film industry. “In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.” When asked if this means they’ll be parents soon, she added, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day we will start our own family.”

