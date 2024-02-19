Deepika Padukone fans introduce her as ‘biggest superstar’ as American X user asks 'who is she?' post BAFTA appearance

Actor Deepika Padukone and singer Dua Lipa were among the presenters at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony. With her full Sabyasachi looked, Deepika impressed not just Indian fans but also gained some international ones. Someone even asked ‘who is she’ on Twitter. (Also Read | BAFTAs 2024: Deepika Padukone presents major award at ceremony in a saree; meets Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy) Deepika Padukone at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.

What Deepika wore for BAFTAs

For the event, Deepika wore a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work. Deepika paired it with a matching blouse. She opted for dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, messy hair bun and statement earrings. Deepika presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to actor Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest.

'Who is she?'

Taking to X (previously Twitter), a person wrote, "Idk who she is but girl ate that look. ISTG if Dua (Lipa) doesn’t serve like this." When a fan said it was Deepika, the person wrote, "Idk but that outfit is everything, watching some random girl eat so bad and then there’ll be Dua in a plain black gown." A fan of the actor wrote, "Random? She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood."

Dua Lipa opted for a floor-length red gown with a matching red cape.

Fans hail Deepika as ‘mother to millions’

Another fan said, "That's Deepika Padukone. Mother to millions." A comment read, "Okay bow down she's the biggest superstar of India." "Oh god, that's Deepika Padukone, she always ate when it comes to serving on red carpet," said another X user. "That's Deepika Padukone, One of the best Indian Actors. And yes she's hella gorgeous and her fashion is always on point," commented another fan.

About Deepika's films

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

About Dua's new song

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, recently unveiled her new song Training Season. Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a post that she captioned," Training season is over!!!!!! Ugh out now everywhere!!!! Finally!!!! Thank you to the dream team."

