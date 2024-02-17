Huma Qureshi on trolling Deepika Padukone received for dating other men while being with Ranveer Singh

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 last year, Deepika Padukone had said there was no 'real commitment' between her and Ranveer Singh at the beginning of their relationship, and they were 'technically allowed' to see other people until they got engaged. While discussing actors getting trolled for anything and everything these days on the podcast AfterHours with All About Eve, Huma came out in defence of Deepika. Also read: Vir Das defends Deepika as trolls attack her for ‘casual dating’ comment on KWK Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 in 2023. (File Photo)

'Like what is the problem?'

Huma was asked about 'Deepika Padukone getting trolled badly just for saying that she was dating people'. Huma responded with, "Ab kya bol sakte hai, kuch nahi bol sakte hain (What can we say now, we cannot saying anything). Ridiculous. Be normal about it (dating people). Like what is the problem? No, but we (celebs) are supposed to present a kind of palatable something that they (trolls) are expecting. I don't know what it is; I don't think anybody knows what it is. Yeah, but also we are in this trolling culture. Troll everyone. Troll people wearing black, troll people not wearing black. You know what I mean?"

What Deepika Padukone had said on KWK

Deepika Padukone received backlash for her revelations about her personal life after she and actor-husband Ranveer Singh opened up about their relationship and marriage in the opening episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 8 in October 2023. During the episode, Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer were allowed to see other people at the beginning of their relationship, but they kept coming back to each other. Her comments led to a section on the internet trolling her.

In the episode, Deepika Padukone had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

