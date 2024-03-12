Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha talks about actor's pregnancy, reveals who will spoil her and Ranveer's baby the most

Who will spoil Deepika and Ranveer's baby?

When asked how she was feeling about becoming an aunt, Anisha Padukone said, “Great, great… first-time feeling." When asked about who she thinks would spoil the child the most among the family members, Anisha said, “Spoil? It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there.” She also admitted that she could also end up 'spoiling' Deepika's baby.

Deepika and Ranveer's baby news

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 after dating for six years, on February 29 announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. They wrote their baby was arriving in September 2024. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

In early March, the to-be-parents attended the grand three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pictures and videos of them with the Ambani family and celebrity guests went viral on social media.

Deepika on parenthood

In an interview with Vogue Singapore in January 2024, Deepika expressed her anticipation for parenthood, saying, “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” She also reflected on her upbringing, emphasising the importance of staying grounded despite fame and money.

“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

