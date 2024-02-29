Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they're spotted for the first time since pregnancy announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's A-list couple, were spotted for the first time since they announced they're expecting their first baby. The actors were clicked at the Mumbai airport, where they twinned in white and held each other's hands. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce her 1st pregnancy with an adorable post, baby due in September) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spotted for the first time since pregnancy announcement

Deepika, Ranveer spotted

Hours after announcing Deepika's pregnancy on Instagram, Ranveer and her were spotted stepping out at the Mumbai airport. She donned a white top and matching palazzos, and covered her baby bump with a white cardigan. Completing her look with a brown sling bag and dark sunglasses, she smiled for the cameras.

Gently holding her hand, Ranveer also sported an all-white avatar with a T-shirt, pants, shoes and a cap. He contrasted the white with dark sunglasses and a silver locket. The couple was greeted by the paparazzi with a bouquet of flowers. They graciously accepted the token of appreciation with smiles.

Deepika, Ranveer expecting their first baby

The news comes days after reports of Deepika's pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards, which she attended as a presenter.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing.

Industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra, Shreya Ghoshal, Vikrant Massey, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, congratulated the couple on the good news. "Mubarak," wrote Priyanka in the comments section of Deepika-Ranveer's post. Alia shared a series of heart emojis in the comments. Shreya said she was both excited and happy for the couple. "Many congratulations," she added. "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!" wrote Vikrant.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, the couple will next be seen together in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. Besides that, Ranveer will also star in Don 3 and Deepika will feature in Kalki 2898 AD.