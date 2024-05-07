Exclusive: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone off on a romantic getaway; no trouble in paradise

In the virtual world, rumours of turbulence in the marriage of Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken centerstage, ignited by the sudden disappearance of their wedding pictures from Ranveer's Instagram account. However, Hindustan Times exclusively learns that there is no truth to claims of marital discord. (Also read: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares rare selfie flaunting her hair, husband Ranveer Singh reacts. See post) Deepika Padukone is expecting her first baby with actor and husband Ranveer Singh.

Amidst the whirlwind of speculation, our sources reveal a different story altogether for the couple who are expecting their first baby together.

It’s ‘still’ a love story

We learn that the couple is taking a break together, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. “There is no truth to any claim about their marriage hitting a rough patch. It’s baseless. They are happy together, and constantly try to find a way out of their busy schedules, so that they can spend some quality time together,” says a source.

The source continues, “They are really excited to welcome their first child to the world, and are cherishing every moment of this phase of their life. In fact, Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying some quality time together on a quiet getaway in India”. (Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get mobbed at Jamnagar airport. Watch how he protected his pregnant wife)

Here, it is to important to note that a photo of the couple has surfaced on social media, and is going viral. In the image, the couple appear to be on a vacation. In the newly surfaced snapshot, Deepika is dressed in a tan coloured overall, while Ranveer is wearing an all-white outfit. While the location is not clear, their well-wishers are speculating that they are on their babymoon.

About the disappearance of pics from Insta

On Tuesday, several eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ranveer had taken down the couple’s wedding pictures from his account. And that left several of them worried, wondering the reason behind it.

When asked about the missing wedding pics from Ranveer’s Insta account, the source shared, “Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. In fact, all his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise”.

About Deepika and Ranveer’s pregnancy

In February this year, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. (Read: 5 times Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh talked about becoming parents)

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They were secretly engaged for three years. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 that he proposed to Padukone in 2015 during their vacation to the Maldives.