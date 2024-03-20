 Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares rare selfie flaunting her hair, husband Ranveer Singh reacts. See post | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares rare selfie flaunting her hair, husband Ranveer Singh reacts. See post

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 20, 2024 07:24 AM IST

Ranveer Singh has a ‘cute’ reaction to Deepika Padukone's new post. Here's what he said.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child, has posted a rare selfie as she visited a salon. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Deepika shared her picture and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh reacted to it. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha talks about actor's pregnancy, reveals who will spoil her and Ranveer's baby the most)

Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's post.

Deepika shares selfie

In the photo, Deepika sat down while a person fixed her hair. The actor smiled as she clicked her picture. In the picture, the actor wore a blue shirt. Deepika didn't caption the post but added the hashtag--missed my long hair. She also added woman getting haircut and beaming face with smiling eyes emojis.

Ranveer reacts to pic

Reacting to the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Cute". He also posted woman getting haircut and two hearts emojis. A person commented, "You are sweetest hubby." A fan said, "Deepika Padukone posting a selfie is always a win." A comment read, "Momma being a hottie as well." "Pregnancy has really made you more beautiful," said an Instagram user.

About Deepika, Ranveer

Deepika and Ranveer, who will soon become parents, were recently seen at the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The duo danced at the event and also shared fun moments.

In February this year, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer's films

The couple will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. They earlier worked together in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83.

Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares rare selfie flaunting her hair, husband Ranveer Singh reacts. See post
