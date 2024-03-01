 Deepika, Ranveer mobbed at Jamnagar. Watch how he protected his pregnant wife | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get mobbed at Jamnagar airport. Watch how he protected his pregnant wife

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get mobbed at Jamnagar airport. Watch how he protected his pregnant wife

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 01, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were mobbed at Jamnagar airport on Thursday, when they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash.

On Thursday evening, parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were clicked at Mumbai and Jamnagar airports. The actors had just shared their pregnancy news earlier in the day and were adorably twinning in white as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they're spotted for the first time since pregnancy announcement)

Ranveer Singh threw a protective arm around Deepika Padukone as they arrived at Jamnagar.
Mobbed by fans

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at Jamnagar, they were mobbed by fans, who wanted to click pictures and selfies. Ranveer could be seen holding Deepika’s hand and helping her make her way to their car. He even put his arms around her to protect her from the crowd. Ranveer looked happy as he couldn’t stop grinning and waved to fans. The couple was also flanked by security, who kept the crowd from getting too close.

Baby-on-board

After Deepika presented an award at the BAFTA Awards recently, there were rumours that she was hiding a baby bump with her shimmery Sabyasachi saree. The pictures she posted on her Instagram also covered her bump and The Week reported recently that the actor was in the second trimester of her pregnancy. The couple confirmed the news on Thursday, by sharing a post that simply read, ‘September, 2024.’ Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and celebs alike.

First appearance

Post the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer made their first appearance at the Mumbai airport as they flew out of the city. Deepika looked radiant in a white dress paired with a matching sweater while Ranveer opted for a sweatshirt and pants in white. The couple got married in 2018 and have worked together in films like Goliyon Ka Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Upcoming work

Ranveer is currently shooting for Singham Again with Rohit Shetty. He is also rumoured to star in Shaktimaan movie, directed by Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame. Deepika also stars in Singham Again, apart from Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
Friday, March 01, 2024
