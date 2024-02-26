 Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s connection to Mahabharat - Hindustan Times
Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s connection to Mahabharat

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 26, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Director Nag Ashwin spoke about his upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, at a Gurgaon event. He also talked about use of AI.

Director Nag Ashwin and actor-producer Rana Daggubati attended the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon recently. While there, Nag spilled some interesting details about his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin clarifies Kalki 2898 AD won't be a franchise like Star Wars: ‘It’s one film and I think that's enough')

Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD

‘Kalki 2898 AD starts with Mahabharat’

When asked about the timeline of events taking place in the film, Nag surprisingly got candid and said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.” He elaborated on the timeline, adding, “6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

‘Have not used Sora’

The OpenAI Sora is all anyone can talk about, with many netizens experimenting with developing scenes and whole universes with the platform's help. Nag, however, said he hasn’t tried the AI yet. He added that his film will released on May 9, so he is busy. Nag assured that he will "try it out soon”.

However, he questioned if AI can develop something as ‘magical’ as something with a human touch. He said, “We had to build so many sets, designs, vehicles for this film. It was a lot of process to ideate, conceptualise, build it, prototype, machinery, ageing. Had I used Sora, I wouldn’t need to do this. It could just be a prompt and I wouldn’t need to go for VFX,” he said, adding, “I am also thinking that, in the process of this struggle, will some magic come through? Because we take months to perfect this, something new could happen. If it’s as easy as a prompt, are you missing something as a creator?”

