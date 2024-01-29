Maruthi says he will talk about Prabhas' The Raja Saab but 'focus is currently on' Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas is continuously working on a series of films. Recently, he achieved blockbuster success with the movie Salaar. Currently, Prabhas is starring in the science fiction dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. This high-budget film, matching Hollywood standards, is scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. Prabhas is also working on the movie The Raja Saab under the direction of Maruthi. (Also Read | Story of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab revealed? Here’s what director Maruthi has to say) Maruthi talked about The Raja Saab starring Prabhas.

The Raja Saab first look

The first look of Prabhas from The Raja Saab was released during the Sankranthi festival, showcasing him in traditional attire generating much excitement. After a long time, Prabhas is taking on a full-length, entertaining role in this film. Audiences are eagerly awaiting more updates from The Raja Saab.

Maruthi on The Raja Saab updates

On Monday, Maruthi participated in the teaser launch event of the movie True Lover. During this event, Maruthi responded to questions about the release date and updates of The Raja Saab. Maruthi mentioned that Kalki 2898 AD is set to release first and the focus is currently on that film. He hinted that updates about The Raja Saab would follow the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Maruthi emphasized that Kalki 2898 AD is a significant film that everyone should watch, and The Raja Saab updates will come in due time.

Maruthi on The Raja Saab release date

Maruthi assured that The Raja Saab would be released on a date that would be well-received by everyone, although the exact release date wasn't specified. However, it's understood that the makers are considering a December release this year.

There are rumours that The Raja Saab will be a horror-comedy entertainer, but no official confirmation has been made yet. The film, produced by People's Media Factory under the banner of TG Vishwa Prasad, will feature music by Thaman. Maruthi stated during the first look reveal of The Raja Saab that monthly updates would be provided. However, recent indications suggest that more substantial updates will be given after the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pashupati in key roles. Director SS Rajamouli will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

