Kareena Kapoor reveals what's common between ‘strong women’ Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and herself

Kareena Kapoor said that actors such as Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan have significantly improved women's position in films – in terms of roles as well as pay. Speaking at a recent ABP conclave, Kareena discussed how not just her, but other 'strong women' have asked for better pay as well as roles, and set an example for other women in films. Also read: Kangana Ranaut wishes ‘most gorgeous’ Kareena Kapoor a happy birthday Kareena Kapoor called Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut 'strong women'.

Kareena praises Kangana, Deepika, Vidya

When Kareena was asked if female actors were treated differently now as opposed to some years ago, she said "I think it has changed because a lot of strong women have done a lot of strong parts in films. They have done films that have been loved by the audiences, by the masses, by the film people, by critics, and at the box office. So, whether it's leading actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone or myself, we've always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film. So, all has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain fee, or position."

'I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again'

On the stereotype surrounding a female actor's age, Kareena Kapoor remarked that age is just a number; she also thanked the audience for seeing their films. "Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," she said.

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor made her OTT debut with the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan.

