Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 'maybe subconsciously’ inspired by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Karan Johar

What Karan said

“Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie. He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere,” Karan said in the interview.

Akshay and Twinkle

The two actors started dating while working together on the sets of Umesh Mehra's 1999 action film International Khiladi. They got married in 2001, and went on to have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

Karan went to the same boarding school in childhood as Twinkle, before he left the school. He wrote the character of Tina (named after Twinkle's nickname) in his 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for her, but she rejected the part. The role was eventually essayed by Rani Mukerji. Karan and Twinkle remain thick to this date.

Akshay has worked in several of films under Karan's banner Dharma Productions, including Karan Malhotra's 2015 sports film Brothers, Anurag Singh's 2019 historical Kesari, Raj Mehta's 2019 romantic comedy Good Newwz, Rohit Shetty's 2021 cop drama Sooryavanshi, and most recently, Raj Mehta's dramedy Selfiee earlier this year.

Akshay and Twinke appeared together on an episode of Karan's talk show Koffee with Karan Season 5.

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh), a flamboyant Punjabi West Delhi businessman, falls in love with Rani (Alia Bhatt), a progressive Bengali journalist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON