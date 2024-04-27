 Ranveer Singh's ability to handle hip hop is amazing: SlowCheeta on his latest collaboration with the actor - Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh's ability to handle hip hop is amazing: SlowCheeta on his latest collaboration with the actor

ByYashika Mathur
Apr 27, 2024 06:46 PM IST

SlowCheeta cannot stop praising Ranveer Singh's infectious energy and excitement for hip hop music as they collaborate for a new EP.

Actor Ranveer Singh’s acting prowess, mixed with infectious energy makes him a complete package as an entertainer. However, rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta, who has collaborated with Ranveer for his next EP titled Kar De Kaa, feels the actor can shine even as a professional rapper.

Ranveer Singh and SlowCheeta have come together for an EP titled "Kar De Kaa"
Ranveer Singh and SlowCheeta have come together for an EP titled "Kar De Kaa"

“Ranveer smashed it in Gully Boy, but also because Hip Hop is about unadulterated expression. It doesn’t matter if someone is a boy or a girl, rich or poor, Hindu or Muslim. It is a free form of expression, it’s the path breakers , rebels, it’s the voice of the streets, it can come from anywhere,” says SlowCheeta, adding that Ranveer represents that like a pro.

The singer elaborates, “He is an outsider, he has come in and owning the space no matter what happens, he is on, he is freely expressing. People like it or hate it, it doesn’t matter. He is rightly expressing it and doing what he does the best and I think that is what hip hop stands for the most.”

For the unversed, the bond between SlowCheeta and Ranveer goes back to 2017 when the rapper came across an advertisement, and upon his friends’ insistence to send his audition, he landed an opportunity to star with the actor.

“We did a song together titled Don’t Hold Back 2.0 for a brand. We were four new rappers making our debut with Ranveer,” shares the 33-year-old.

Smitten by Singh’s charm, SlowCheeta cannot stop raving about the way the actor has grown in the film industry.

“Ever since he has become a bigger superstar, bigger legend, he has gotten nicer as a person. Ranveer agar mujhse dono kidney maange to main de dunga. Wo itna amazing insaan hai. He’s so nice and kind to me; he doesn’t even need to. He has always been an inspiration to me, and to everyone else around him. Being successful is one thing and handling success is another thing. I am very indebted not just for jumping on this song but everything he has ever done for me,” the rapper concludes.

Ranveer Singh's ability to handle hip hop is amazing: SlowCheeta on his latest collaboration with the actor
