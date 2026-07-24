Germany appoint Jurgen Klopp as coach, former Liverpool boss threatens to ‘quit’ if media ‘behaves badly’

Germany have ushered in a new era by appointing Jurgen Klopp as the head coach of the men's national team, with the former Liverpool manager signing a four-year contract that will keep him in charge through UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The German Football Association (DFB) on Friday confirmed the appointment after its supervisory board and general meeting unanimously approved the recommendation made by president Bernd Neuendorf and first vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke. Newly appointed head coach of the German national soccer team, Jurgen Klopp, attends a news conference. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Klopp officially signed his contract at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt and is scheduled to assume the role on August 15, 2026. The 59-year-old succeeds Julian Nagelsmann, whose tenure ended on July 3 after Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign concluded with a defeat to Paraguay.

The result condemned Germany to a third consecutive failure to progress beyond the group stage of the men's FIFA World Cup, prompting Nagelsmann's departure.

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“Few things can bring us Germans together like the national team. That is exactly what makes this role so special for me. I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to experience and learn during the past year and a half at Red Bull, and for everyone’s willingness to find a solution that made this possible,” Klopp said in an official statement.

“I’m now looking forward to taking on this special role in German football. We will approach it together with humility and patience as we look to build a team that fights for one another, enjoys its football, and that people across our country can get fully behind,” he added.

After his appointment, Klopp also threatened to quit, asking the media to behave and not invade his and his family's privacy. “If you behave badly and don't leave my family in peace, then I'll be gone, I'll just turn away. I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse. I love this job, but I am always ready to call it quits if need be,” Klopp told reporters.

Here's all you need to know Klopp will be supported by a familiar backroom staff that includes Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender. Krawietz and Lijnders reunite with Klopp after a successful spell together at Liverpool, where the trio guided the club to UEFA Champions League glory in 2019 and the Premier League title the following year.

Lijnders arrives after serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, while Krawietz joins the DFB following his stint with Red Bull, having also worked alongside Klopp at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. Bender, who earned seven caps for Germany, returns to the national setup after coaching roles at Borussia Dortmund and Unterhaching, as well as working with Germany's U16 and U17 teams between 2022 and 2024.

Klopp's first assignment in international football will offer little time to settle in. Germany is scheduled to play four UEFA Nations League matches across an 11-day period in late September and early October, taking on the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in a demanding opening stretch of his tenure.