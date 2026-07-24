Honouring a calling, not just a profession

Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Doctors' Day. This year's theme, Honour the Calling, is a timely reminder that medicine is not merely a profession—it is a lifelong commitment to service, sacrifice, and human compassion. Behind every consultation, emergency intervention, surgery, and diagnosis is a doctor who has spent over a decade training to save lives. Yet, at a time when health care has achieved remarkable advances, trust in doctors appears to be facing one of its greatest tests. Doctor (Unsplash/Representational)

India today has nearly 14 lakh registered doctors, giving the country a doctor-population ratio better than the World Health Organization's recommended benchmark of 1:1000. Yet numbers alone do not tell the full story. India continues to grapple with unequal access to healthcare, overburdened public systems, and significant shortages of specialists in rural and semi-urban regions.

At the same time, the demands on doctors have never been greater.

A physician today is expected to be a clinician, counsellor, communicator, technologist, administrator, and often crisis manager—all at once. Every day, doctors make decisions that can determine whether a patient recovers, survives, or faces lifelong complications. Despite this responsibility, public perception of doctors is increasingly shaped by isolated incidents rather than the reality of millions of successful patient interactions that occur every day.

The truth is that the overwhelming majority of doctors enter medicine for one reason—to heal.

Yet, increasingly, they do so under immense pressure. According to studies published in leading medical journals and data referenced by the Indian Medical Association, more than 75% of doctors in India have experienced some form of workplace violence, ranging from verbal abuse and intimidation to physical assault. In many cases, the perpetrators are distressed family members struggling to cope with grief, uncertainty, or unexpected outcomes. The impact extends beyond personal safety. Studies have also shown that over 80% of doctors report significant workplace stress and burnout, fuelled by long working hours, rising patient loads, medico-legal concerns, and fear of violence.

No profession can function effectively when fear becomes part of the workplace. Compounding the challenge is a growing trust deficit. Research indicates that nearly 80% of patients search online after visiting a doctor, often seeking validation or clarification about diagnoses and treatments. While informed patients are welcome, the trend also reflects lack of trust in the healthcare provider which used to be one of the basic things in the past and a communication gap that healthcare must urgently address.

Healthcare itself has changed dramatically. Over the last two decades, advances in neonatal care, robotics, minimally invasive surgery, fertility treatment, Artificial Intelligence, and precision medicine have transformed outcomes that were once unimaginable. Patients today have access to world-class health care technologies that were unavailable a generation ago.

However, as health care has become more specialised and hospital-centric, something valuable has been lost—the enduring relationship between a patient and a trusted family physician.

For decades, family doctors formed the backbone of health care. They understood not only diseases but also the people behind them. They guided families through preventive care, chronic illnesses, pregnancies, childhood illnesses, and ageing. They represented continuity, trust, and reassurance.

Today, many patients enter the health care system only when illness strikes, often bypassing primary care altogether. The result is a system that excels at treatment but frequently misses opportunities for prevention.

This shift has also led to a common misconception—that doctors are responsible for rising health care costs. In reality, health care expenses are driven by multiple factors, including technology investments, infrastructure, regulatory requirements, advanced diagnostics, and operational costs. Doctors are often the most visible face of a much larger ecosystem and, therefore, become the easiest target for public frustration.

The answer lies not in assigning blame but in rebuilding trust. India must strengthen primary health care, invest in family medicine, promote preventive care, and create safer working environments for healthcare professionals. Hospitals and health care providers must also focus on improving communication, transparency, and patient engagement. Trust is the most powerful medicine in healthcare. Without it, even the best technology cannot deliver its full promise.

This National Doctors' Day, as we honour the calling, let us remember the countless doctors who work through nights, weekends, emergencies, and personal sacrifices to care for others.

They are not defined by headlines or stereotypes.

They are defined by the lives they save, the families they comfort, and the hope they restore every single day.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr R Kishore Kumar, president, National Neonatology Forum, Karnataka Chapter and founder-chairman and senior neonatologist & paediatrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals.