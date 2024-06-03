‘Swap Sharmin with bibbojaan’: After Heeramandi 2 announcement fans want Sharmin Segal out, Aditi Rao Hydari back

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever web series, took the internet by storm when it arrived on the digital medium. A majority of fans lauded his grand sets, intriguing storyline and impactful performances by most of the star cast, especially Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan. Who hasn’t watched the Gajagamini walk on repeat? But there was also critical chatter on social media. For instance, many were unhappy with Sharmin Segal’s portrayal of Alamzeb. Nevertheless, when Heeramandi’s second season was officially announced this morning, internet users from across the country came together to celebrate in the comment section. But they also had some special requests. Aditi and Sharmin as Heeramandi's Bibbojaan and Alamzeb

With a magnificent flash mob of 100 kathak dancers dressed as tawaifs of Heeramandi, makers announced season 2 of the beloved web series at Mumbai’s Carter Road. It was an extravagant event indeed. Well, fans are obviously excited to see Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan, Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda and Indresh Malik as Ustaad again. However, they are heartbroken that Aditi might not return as Bibbojaan because of season one’s climax. Moreover, many internet users want Sharmin to be replaced as Alamzeb.

Reactions to Heeramandi 2's official announcement

In the comment section below, some requested makers to retain Aditi while others asked them to oust Sharmin. For instance, one social media user wrote: “Can we swap Sharmin's character with bibbojaan so that Aditi can be alamzeb🥲”, whereas another fan of the series shared, “Wont be the same without aditi rao hydari, but will be at least better without Sharmin Segal.” Another comment read: “Petition to not cast Sharmin as Alamzeb 🙄.” Some trolls have even given the writers ideas on how to rework the script. One such comment read: “What if Alamzeb meets an accident and comes back anew with a plastic surgery?”, while another fan wrote: “Just replace Sharmin Sehgal by Mrunal Thakur or other good royal looking actress.”

Apart from Aditi, other stars who might not return for Heeramandi 2 are Richa Chadha and Taha Shah Badusha. Much like Bibbojaan, their characters also met a terrible fate in season one. Who will you miss most?