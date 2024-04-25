Jodhaa Akbar to Padmaavat: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, we witnessed exquisite jewellery in these films

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well-known for his ability to give audiences a larger-than-life, extravagant experience that they can easily get lost in. May it be the grand sets in his films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), or the royal avatars of his characters. Well, for his first-ever web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the director reportedly had exquisite jewellery created, which weighs more than 300 kg. The collection boasts of over 10,000 pieces which will be worn by leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. As we eagerly wait to witness the magic of Bhansali, here’s a look at Indian films that dropped jaws in the past by adorning the lead stars with magnificent jewellery. Magnificent jewellery adorned by Indian beauties onscreen

Devdas (2002)

Let’s start from where it all began. As we all know, Bhansali’s Devdas was the most expensive film made in our country at the time. Apart from the 600 sarees used by costume designer Neeta Lulla, one major highlight was the jewellery made from kundan and garnet. May it be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s jhumkas and haathphool, or Madhuri Dixit’s maang tikka and chokers — each piece added allure to the character

Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Chandramukhi and Paro

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Years went by and then in 2008 Ashutosh Gowariker introduced us to Hrithik Roshan as Emperor Akbar and Aishwarya as Rajkumari Jodhaa Bai. Reports suggest that the Bollywood beauty was adorned with gold ornaments worth ₹200 crores, weighing over 200 kg. That’s not all! 50 guards were hired by the production for her safety

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Jodhaa Bai

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

From Deepika Padukone aka Mastani’s intricate naths and royal neckpieces to Priyanka Chopra aka Kashibai’s bajuband and Marathi nath, each piece of jewellery was antique and made of 24-carat gold. The makers took one long year to design the jewellery and also used kundan, rubies and polki diamonds

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as Mastani and Kashibai

Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika once again stepped into royalty when she became Rani Padmavati for Bhansali. Apart from wearing lehengas which weighed around 30 kg, the actor also donned 20 kg of jewellery made from 400 kg molten gold. It was undoubtedly one of Deepika’s most magnificent looks and characters till date

Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati

Baahubali franchise

Coming to the film which made history with its record-breaking numbers. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series redefined onscreen royalty. Taking the lead was the stylish warrior princess Devasena, played by the gorgeous Anushka Shetty. Her style was classy and subtle but in many scenes, she was covered in gold from head to toe. From her nose rings to her maang-tikkas and the breathtaking layered necklaces— each piece made us wish we were a star in Rajamouli’s film

Anushka Shetty as warrior princess Devasena

Heeramandi will premiere on Netflix on May 1. Keep an eye out for the exquisite jewellery, now that you know how much work went into creating it.