Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor recreate Dance of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai, Suniel Shetty gives standing ovation. Watch

The upcoming episode of the talent show Dance Deewane will hit peak '90s nostalgia. Karisma Kapoor will serve as the guest judge, joining her Rakshak co-star Suniel Shetty and Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit on the show. Madhuri and Suniel serve as the judges on Dance Deewane. (Also Read – Manisha Koirala admits she rejected film with Madhuri Dixit because of ‘insecurity’; reveals how she made up for it) Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor on Dance Deewane

Madhuri, Karisma recreate Dance of Envy

‘90s kids have a reason to rejoice. A promo for the upcoming Dance Deewane episode shows Madhuri and Karisma recreate their iconic face-off Dance of Envy, composed by Uttam Singh, from Yash Chopra’s 1997 blockbuster romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai. In the film, both actors were cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan and they engaged in an impromptu dance face-off as part of their one upmanship.

While they were dressed in black athleisure for Dance of Envy in the film, on the show, Karisma and Madhuri chose black and yellow ethnic outfits respectively. They put on an energetic face-off as the live audience cheered on. Suniel Shetty gave them a standing ovation and hailed them as “the greatest dancing stars of our industry.” Host Bharti Singh also showered praises on the two actors.

The internet couldn't control its excitement either. An Instagram user wrote in the comments section, “My all time favourite dance (heart eyes emoji).” Another commented, “Seems like it was yesterday (red heart emojis) they still young omg (red heart and fire emojis).” “The reunion we didn't know we needed,” posted a third one.

Karisma's role in Dil To Pagal Hai

Interestingly, a lot of leading ladies were approached to play Karisma's role of Nisha in Dil To Pagal Hai, but they didn't want to play the supporting role in a Yash Chopra romance led by Shah Rukh and Madhuri. Moreover, they didn't want to square off against Madhuri in the dance-off. After Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar, Manisha Koirala, and Raveena Tandon declined the part, Karisma eventually went for it and even won a National Award for her performance.

Karisma will be next seen in her debut show, Brown. Meanwhile, Madhuri is rumoured to play a ghost alongside Vidya Balan's Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.