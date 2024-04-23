 Manisha Koirala admits she rejected film with Madhuri Dixit because of ‘insecurity’; reveals how she made up for it | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Manisha Koirala admits she rejected film with Madhuri Dixit because of ‘insecurity’; reveals how she made up for it

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Manisha Koirala recently confessed that she still regrets declining Yash Chopra's film where she was ‘pitted against’ Madhuri Dixit.

Manisha Koirala is geared up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi. The actor plays the protagonist in the series set int the 1940s pre-Independence India. Manisha, in an interview with India Today, opened up on one of her biggest regrets when she rejected a Yash Chopra's film. (Also read: Heeramandi trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series promises passion, drama, love, loss and fight for independence)

Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala eventually starred together in Lajja.
Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala eventually starred together in Lajja.

Manisha Koirala regrets saying no to Dil To Pagal Hai

The Heeramandi actor, during her interaction with the portal, admitted that she turned down the legendary filmmaker as the film he offered her also featured Madhuri Dixit. Manisha said, “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn't do Yash Chopra's film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji (Dixit), and I got scared. I backed out of that project.”

However, years later, Manisha worked with Madhuri in Raj Kumar Santoshi's Lajja. She pointed out, “Madhuri ji is such a good person and actress. There was no need for me to be insecure. I think when you have a strong actor in front of you, you only perform better. They encourage you to perform better. That comes from age and experience. I loved working with Madhuri ji in that (movie). I loved working with Rekha ji as well.”

For the unversed, Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai was offered to many Bollywood actors of the 90s. However, Karishma Kapoor ended up portraying the character of Nisha. Her musical face-off with Madhuri titled The Dance of Envy became popular among fans. Before Karishma, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla also backed out of the project.

Manisha Koirala's upcoming project

Manisha portrays the role of a courtesan Mallikajaan based in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The series depicting the 1940s showcases pre-partition India. The upcoming magnum opus narrates the relationship of courtesans with the Nawabs (governors during the Mughal empire) and the British officers. Heeramandi also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

