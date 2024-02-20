Manisha Koirala gives an update on what she's been upto at 53: ‘After 30 years, 100 films I have earned my me time’

Actor Manisha Koirala lived a busy life as a young actor in Bollywood and now she is enjoying a well-deserved rest. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her thoughts on taking things slow after turning 50 and having given a great amount of time and effort to one's career. (Also read: Manisha Koirala opens up about marriage, motherhood: 'Sometimes I wonder would it be nicer if I had a life partner?') Manisha Koirala is living the sweet, slow life at her home.

Where have you been?

She posted three pictures of herself relaxing at her home and added a long caption. “A lot of people ask me what I am doing these days..some genuinely asking but sometimes it’s like asking at 53 you couldn’t be doing much…true !!but happy too for I am tasting different flavour of life, doing only those things I love and that means, at times doing absolutely nothing and relaxing with my cats and dogs or with book and music and perusing spiritual learnings, learning to sing and dance, walk in the nature, gymming, globe trotting.” Sounds so ideal, doesn't it?

30 years, 100 films

But Manisha knows this life did not come easy. “After 30 years and 100 films I think I have earned my me time… I work when I know I would love the process of work !! By the grace of god, good people are around me, I soak in their love and care… having lived alone most of my life in a buzzing city with most demanding profession that I absolutely adore, yet filled with uncertainty. Not to forget being a celebrity one has to face too many ups and downs, good and bad people… good media and harmful fake news… without security of supportive circle of people and all alone !!… Honestly when I look back I don’t know how I did it ?? I guess being younger, one had a zeal to take the world head on… besides I think in your loneliest times god sends angles and I had very handful of true friends !!! My memories are timeless treasures of my heart..like life, good and bad, happy and sad,” she wrote.

About her life now, she wrote, “You see now I prefer much quieter, slower, less shocks, less drama, no more impulsive decisions but a thorough thought out long term thing…co creating peaceful, happy, healthy a wholesome life.”

Others agree

Manisha got a lot of support on her post from other female Bollywood actors. Lisa Ray wrote, “Here, here! I am in exactly the same place dear Manisha- also getting the same questions- and not that one has to justify a slow and rich life full of enriching experiences - at the same time it’s sometimes annoying to hear the question. You are amazing, accomplished and spiritually rich. You do you.” Richa Chadha wrote, “You're fantastic actor and a very generous co star.”

Richa and Manisha will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heera Mandi. Manisha plays a senior courtesan in the show.

Manisha made her acting debut in 1989 with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula. She joined Bollywood with Subhash Ghai's Saudagar in 1991. She later acted in movies such as Akele Hum Akele Tum, Gupt, Bombay, 1942: A Love Story, Mann, Dil Se, Khamoshi and many more. She has acted with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor.

